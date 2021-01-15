Man, 22, jailed for raping 18-year-old while she slept
- Published
A 22-year old man has been jailed for three and a half years for raping a young woman as she slept and recording the incident on his phone.
In 3 August 2017, Daryl Concepcion flew from London to attend a party in Belfast with an 18-year old woman and two female friends.
He admitted raping the 18-year-old at a house in Belfast on 4 August while she was sleeping.
Footage of the assault was later shared in a Facebook group chat.
A judge described the woman as being "vulnerable in that she was under the influence of alcohol, unconscious and incapable of consent".
Online meeting
Concepcion, from Michigan Avenue in London and originally from the Philippines, was told that he will spend half his sentence in prison, followed by 21 months on licence.
He was also given a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for eight years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.
Concepcion met the victim online a month before he travelled to Belfast.
At the party on 4 August, the victim had consensual sex with a male friend in a bedroom, and was then sick.
When she woke the following morning, she recalled Concepcion being in the room at some point, sitting at the end of the bed.
The court heard that she could not recall where the other male was, but remembered asking Concepcion to have sex with her.
She also recalled Concepcion saying he did not want to have sex with her as they were "more like brother and sister".
On the morning of 6 August, she received a message from a man who told her there were pictures of her on Facebook.
She accessed Concepcion's Facebook account, were she found a video of Concepcion having sex with her.
While it is not clear how widely the footage was distributed, Conception sent it to a group chat on Facebook messenger.
The judge said the woman had no memory of having sex with the defendant and was "very clearly seen to be asleep, which makes it impossible for her to have consented to any activity".
'Depressed and anxious'
Concepcion was arrested in County Antrim and initially refused to answer questions, but in a pre-prepared statement he claimed any sexual activity between him and the woman had been consensual. He later admitted a charge of rape.
In a report the victim gave to police, she said she has been left in a depressed and anxious state and has sought counselling.
Sentencing Concepcion at Belfast Crown Court, the judge said filming and then sharing footage of the incident was an aggravating factor and spoke of the woman's vulnerable condition at the time.
He also took into account his lack of maturity at the time of the offence and his clear record.