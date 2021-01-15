Covid-19: Nisra records highest ever weekly deaths
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
Northern Ireland's statistics agency has recorded its highest weekly Covid-19 related registered deaths since the pandemic began.
Nisra said 145 deaths were registered in the first week of 2021, although administrative delays over Christmas may have affected the number.
It brings the agency's death toll to 1,976 by 8 January.
Northern Ireland is in the third week of a six-week lockdown, with ministers scheduled to review measures next week.
However health officials have warned that an extension of the restrictions could be required to reduce pressure on the health service.
On Thursday it was announced that passengers arriving into NI from outside the UK and Republic of Ireland will soon have to produce a negative Covid-19 test before departure.
Care home deaths
The Department of Health's figure for coronavirus-related deaths by 8 January, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 1,438.
Nisra's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, so people may or may not have been confirmed to have contracted the virus prior to death.
On that measure, it has recorded 1,247 deaths in hospital, including the deaths of 180 people normally resident in care homes.
Taking that figure, and the 622 deaths that occurred in care homes, it means care home residents account for just under two-fifths (39.7%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
Covid-19 related deaths were also recorded in hospices (0.6%) and other residential locations (6.8%).
People aged 75 and over account for just over three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (77.6%) between 19th March 2020 and 8th January 2021.
Just over a fifth (22.2%) of all Covid-19 related registered deaths have been of people with an address in the Belfast council area.
The provisional number of all deaths for the week ending 8 January was 568.
That is 235 more than the Week 52, to January 1st 2021, and 173 more than week 1 of 2020.