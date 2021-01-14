Newtownbutler alert: Police search for 'device' in Wattlebridge Road
Reports that a "device" has been left in Wattlebridge Road in Newtownbutler are being investigated by police.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it had received information "that some type of device has been left in the vicinity".
Officers they were working "to establish an exact location of any such device".
They asked people "to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects", but to contact police immediately.
In August 2019, police said the Continuity IRA was behind an explosion which was a "deliberate attempt" to murder PSNI and Army officers near Wattlebridge.
Police received reports that a device had been left on the Wattlebridge Road.
While a security operation was ongoing a device exploded at Cavan Road close to its junction with the Wattlebridge Road.
Police said they believed a hoax device was used to lure officers and soldiers into the area to catch them by surprise with a real bomb.