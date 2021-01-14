Armagh attack: 'Explosive devices' thrown at houses
Damage has been caused to two houses in Armagh after "explosive type devices" were thrown at them.
Police said the attack happened in the Lisanally Gardens area of the city shortly before 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Damage was caused to the exterior of the properties, but no-one was injured.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the attack "could have had tragic consequences" and officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.