Covid-19: February AQE transfer test has been cancelled
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The AQE transfer test for primary seven pupils in Northern Ireland, which had been scheduled for 27 February, has been cancelled.
AQE have also said that no test will take place this school year.
The single test was scheduled after the three tests due to take place in January were cancelled.
Post-primary transfer tests are used to select pupils by the majority of NI grammar schools.
A number of grammar schools had already said they would not use the test to select pupils this year.
Grammar schools who were planning to use the AQE test will now have to find alternative arrangements to admit pupils in 2021.
The other test provider, Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) had alreay cancelled their tests.
'Anxious times'
In a statement the AQE board said: "Due to the ongoing uncertainty about the potential for an extended period of lockdown, the Board of AQE Limited has decided to recommend to our grammar schools, the membership of AQE, that there should be no assessment offered by AQE in this academic year.
"The test scheduled for Saturday 27 February will therefore not take place.
"The health and safety of the children due to sit the exams is our top priority.
"As we cannot guarantee that the Executive will not extend the lockdown period at this stage, we do not want to cause any distress to the children and their parents by extending this period of uncertainty.
"We know these are anxious times for many.
"We will be writing to parents individually over the coming days to confirm these arrangements.
"We hope this will end the period of uncertainty for the children who have been working so hard for these assessments.
"We wish to thank the Minister for Education, his officials and the Education Authority for their support".