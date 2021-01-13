Brexit: Supply problems for NI supermarkets being 'overcome'
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Supply problems for NI supermarkets are being overcome, a retail industry representative has told MPs.
There have been shortages of some products in supermarkets across NI.
It comes as retailers grapple with post-Brexit arrangements for importing food products from GB.
The problems were an "inevitable consequence" of the lateness in finalising the new trade arrangements, according to Andrew Opie, director of the British Retail Consortium.
But he warned problems would re-emerge if further new certification requirements are introduced in April.
"We did not get the final confirmation of how products could move until 31 December for a 1 January start," said Mr Opie.
"Therefore some products had more of a problem or were being held back for supply into Northern Ireland.
"Those shortages have been overcome now, pretty much."
Meanwhile the UK's major supermarkets have warned the government that if further new certification requirements for GB-NI food products are introduced in April the system will become "unworkable".
Since 31 December Northern Ireland has remained a part of the EU's single market for goods while the rest of the UK has left.
That means food products entering NI from GB need to be professionally certified and are subject to new checks and controls at ports.
A three-month "grace period" means that supermarkets currently don't need to comply with all the EU's usual certification requirements.
The supermarket chief executives said if the grace period expired without a long-term solution the problems will get worse.
A government spokesman said: "The grace period for supermarkets and their suppliers is working well, goods continue to flow effectively between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and we are working intensively with industry as new requirements come in."