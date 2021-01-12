Claire Hanna calls for permanent proxy voting
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
An SDLP MP has called for the system of proxy voting at Westminster to be made permanent.
Claire Hanna said the Covid-19 pandemic had brought about long-lasting changes to how people work.
She called on Parliament to "follow suit" by making proxy voting and virtual participation permanent features.
Proxy voting allows MPs who cannot attend to nominate another MP to cast their vote.
Writing in The Times on Tuesday, Ms Hanna said MPs deciding their contribution to debates need to be delivered in person would "not help with the perception of politicians as out of touch nor with the sense of societal cohesion lockdown requires".
She argued that retaining the proxy voting arrangements would also allow MPs to spend more time in their constituencies.
However she added that Parliament would "never become fully virtual, nor should it", saying it was not preferable to the "cut and thrust of debate" in Parliament.
Earlier this month, two DUP MPs were criticised for physically attending a Commons debate on lockdown measures, despite advice from the Speaker to only attend if "absolutely necessary".
Sammy Wilson and Jim Shannon were among about 30 MPs who sat socially distanced on the benches during the debate.
DUP leader Arlene Foster later defended her party colleagues for attending.
The NI Assembly also has proxy voting measures in place for MLAs, but it has not introduced virtual participation for debates.