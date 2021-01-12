Irish Sea Border: Mixed food loads pose problems for traders
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Mixed loads of food products have emerged as the major problem for trade across the new Irish Sea border.
"Groupage" is a type of haulage where goods from different companies for different customers are grouped together on one lorry.
It is causing problems with food products which face strict EU rules when moving from GB-NI.
One NI business has had nine haulage firms refuse to collect groupage loads of meat from GB suppliers.
Food products such as meat, milk and fish now need to be certified by vets when moving from GB to NI.
This certification is being phased in for retailers but already applies in full for food service and catering firms.
When the certificates are issued the lorry trailer is supposed to be sealed.
That is relatively straightforward when one company in GB is sending a load directly to another company in NI.
However a groupage movement could involve picking up goods from several different warehouses with loads potentially moving from one lorry to another along the way.
This means trailer seals having to be broken, goods recertified and seals reapplied multiple times.
This is proving complex, time consuming and prone to error.
Therefore many hauliers are now refusing to transport groupage food loads.
This is a particular concern for small and medium food companies in Northern Ireland which regularly receive products as parts of groupage shipments.
Seamus Leheny from Logistics UK said "there are some signs from some businesses that they are getting on top of things", but he thought "the original problems from day one are persisting and for some operators they have deteriorated".
"That's around groupage, so it is picking up small consignments of food and that is something government is looking at urgently."