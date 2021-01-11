BBC News

Stormont: UK and Irish governments lead progress review

Published
Related Topics
  • Stormont deal
image copyrightCharles McQuillan/Getty Images

The UK and Irish governments will chair a meeting with Stormont leaders on Monday to review the progress of power-sharing one year since it was restored.

The New Decade, New Approach deal agreed in January last year ended three years of political deadlock.

First Minister Arlene Foster said more could have been achieved since then but the Covid-19 crisis had dominated.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said parties were making big efforts to maintain the "new era" at Stormont.

The review on Monday will be led by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

Stormont's power-sharing coalition collapsed in January 2017 over a row about how a green energy scheme had been operated.

During the following three years the main political parties were involved in several rounds of political negotiations.

Numerous deadlines were missed deadlines and there was little in the way of meaningful progress.

But the two largest parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin - struck a deal to restore the political institutions.

The agreement contained a plan of action for the new executive - including committments on issues such as health, education and culture - as well as financial pledges from the UK and Irish governments.

The executive that was subsequently formed was made up of ministers from the DUP, Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionist Party and the Alliance Party.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Stormont deal: One year on, what's changed?

    Published
    4 hours ago

  • Stormont deal: BBC News NI experts examine the detail

    Published
    10 January 2020

  • Stormont: How the parties got a deal done

    Published
    10 January 2020

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.