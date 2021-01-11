Covid-19: Care workers can receive vaccine this week
Care workers in Northern Ireland who provide services to ill or elderly patients living at home can book an appointment to get a Covid-19 vaccine.
The booking process opened on Monday and the jab is available immediately to health trust care workers and those employed in the independent sector.
Chief social worker Sean Holland encouraged care workers "to avail of the vaccine as soon as they can".
As of last Friday, 74,000 people in Northern Ireland had been vaccinated.
The Department of Health said about 64,000 of those people have received their first dose while 9,000 had received their second.
Residents and staff in 166 care homes in Northern Ireland have had their second dose of the vaccine.
Last week GPs in Northern Ireland began to provide vaccines to people aged over 80, with the aim of offering the jab to everyone in that age group by the end of January.
Health officials have told BBC News NI that the past 48 hours were the busiest for hospitals since the start of the pandemic, with appeals made to off duty-staff to go to work to help ease the pressure.
'Bravery, skill and commitment'
In a message to care workers, Mr Holland said he was "immensely grateful to all who work in this sector for your dedication".
"Throughout the pandemic you have shown bravery, skill and commitment," he added.
"Those in receipt of homecare are often amongst the most vulnerable in our communities and you have been there for them throughout this pandemic."
He said care workers would receive an initial dose of the vaccine as part of the plan by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to protect more people sooner.
The Department of Health said dental, pharmacy and optometry workers would be offered the chance next Monday to book a vaccine.
It also said the vaccination programme would be "scaled up significantly and rapidly over the coming weeks as more vaccines become available".
Health officials are working with pharmacies to enable them to "play a full and active part" in providing vaccines to the public.