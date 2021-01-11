Covid-19: Worst 48 hours in NI since start of pandemic
The past 48 hours have been the busiest for health trusts since the start of the pandemic, with appeals to off duty-staff to come to work to help ease the pressure.
BBC News NI understands some trusts were close to declaring a major incident, which was averted only because staff responded to Sunday's call.
It is understood at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, five senior doctors, several radiographers, pharmacists and nurses came into work.
This freed up 20 to 30 beds, allowing the Western Health Trust to take on patients from the Southern Health Trust.
Where was the pressure?
- Southern Health Trust: 215 Covid patients
- Western Health Trust: 90 Covid patients
All weekend, parts of Northern Ireland's health system were under severe pressure but, at times, it seemed the Southern Trust's hospitals were on the brink of falling over.
Appeals were made for additional staff in the Western and Southern Health Trusts while a joint statement by the chief executives of the six health trusts says staff were doing all they can to deal with the situation.
Daisy Hill and Craigavon were especially busy, with appeals made for available staff to come to work.
South West Acute Hospital put out a similar appeal as it prepared to accept ambulance diverts and patients from other areas.
Often an appeal for staff is the first indication that a hospital is about to declare a major incident, but when asked by the BBC if that was the case the Southern Health Trust said calls for additional staff to come to work had helped avoid a crisis.
There have been numerous warnings that January would see an alarming increase in Covid cases, deaths and pressure - sadly, officials aren't being proved wrong.
NI's six health trusts have warned that by the third week of January, NI hospitals could be dealing with double the number of Covid patients.
In a joint statement on Sunday, the trust chief executives said the figures were based on modelling projections.
They also said there were staffing concerns at a time when there are increased numbers of patients.
Earlier on Sunday night, the Western Health Trust issued an appeal to off-duty staff.
It called for any staff near South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, to either contact the trust or go to the hospital.
The hospital has additional beds and the staff were being sought so it could help out the Southern Health Trust, which was under severe pressure at Craigavon Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital.
The Western Trust later said it was "overwhelmed by the offers of help and support from" staff and that the situation has now stabilised.
Western Trust chief executive Dr Anne Kilgallen said NI hospitals are "facing into an abyss".
She added: "We can say that this situation is more grave than it has ever been in the course of this pandemic.
"At the moment one in four of the people in our hospitals have Covid-19. It's about 700 people."
Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland on Sunday, taking its death toll to 1,460.
On Sunday, there were 703 people in hospital with the virus, 53 people in intensive care units (ICU) and 34 being ventilated.
Belfast Trust chief executive Dr Cathy Jack appealed to staff to "voluntarily postpone any planned booked annual leave in the coming weeks".
However, Pat Cullen, director of the Royal College of Nursing NI, said staff were working "above their contracted obligations, are overworked and overtired".
She added that any attempt to force them to cancel annual leave would be "inhumane".
Surgery stood down
In the joint statement, trust executives urged the public to "stay at home, practise social distancing, hand hygiene and wear face coverings."
In December, they warned "several of NI's acute hospitals were operating beyond capacity".
In their latest statement, the trusts referred to standing down all but the most urgent elective surgery, including some red-flag cancer surgery.
The trusts said the postponed operations would be rescheduled as soon as possible.
They added that patients who did undergo surgery may need to travel further for it.
Cancer services are seeking to maintain chemotherapy, radiotherapy and other non-surgical treatments and alternative treatments will be provided in the absence of surgical options.
'Desperately ill patients will be prioritised'
The trusts also warned the public that no-one should be attending a hospital emergency department at any time unless they need emergency care and said longer waits were likely.
They added that patients arriving by ambulance will also wait at times, sometimes for many hours before space is available in an already over-stretched ED.
The trusts said the vaccines rollout "provides the long-term hope and the current lockdown offers the opportunity to shorten the duration of the current surge."
The Health Department anticipates the vaccination programme will continue until the summer of 2021.