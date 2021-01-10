Suspected Class A drugs 'worth £120,000' seized in Tobermore
- Published
Suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £120,000 have been seized by police following a search of a house in Tobermore, County Londonderry.
Police said the search on Sunday was part of a "proactive investigation into organised crime".
A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.
Police have welcomed the seizure and said drugs cause "irreparable damage".
Officers have appealed for anyone with information "about illegal drug use or drug dealing" to contact them.