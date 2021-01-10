Ballymoney: Murder inquiry after Steven Peck dies week after attack
Police have started a murder investigation after a man who was attacked in County Antrim died in hospital a week after the incident.
Steven Peck, 33, was the victim of an assault near the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney on 3 January.
He suffered a head injury and police said on Sunday that he had died.
Three men aged between 24 and 54 appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court in County Antrim on Thursday, charged with attempted murder.
Mr Peck, who was from Ballymoney, was found on a path close to football pitches at the back of the leisure centre on Garryduff Road at about 19:40 GMT last Sunday.
Det Insp Hazel Miller has appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact detectives.
She added: "My thoughts are with Steven's family at this very sad and difficult time."