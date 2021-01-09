Covid-19: NI lorry drivers going to France will need negative test
- Published
Lorry drivers working for Northern Ireland companies will require a negative Covid test to travel to France directly from Ireland.
Some NI hauliers have used direct ferries from Rosslare to Cherbourg and a new route to Dunkirk to avoid Covid-19-related delays through Britain.
It was to try to prevent the spread of a new variant of coronavirus.
The restriction was lifted on the condition that drivers had a negative PCR or antigen Covid test taken less than 72 hours before embarking on their journey to France.
The French government has now extended the travel restrictions to lorry drivers with UK passports who are resident in Britain and Northern Ireland travelling on ferries from Ireland.
As first reported in The Irish Times newspaper, the Republic of Ireland's Department of Transport isssued guidance to shipping companies on Friday night.
"The French authorities are aware that a driver could hold a UK passport and still work and live in the south," it said.
"If the driver can prove by showing proof of address in Ireland - a scanned version of a utility bill, etc - they will be allowed in without proof of a negative test."
However, it added: "Drivers with UK passports driving Northern Ireland-registered trucks or working for Northern Ireland haulage companies may have more difficulty in coming through.
"They risk being sent back if they do not have a valid PCR or antigen test."
'Neither fair nor practical'
Seamus Leheny from Freight NI said it was very unfair for Northern Ireland drivers.
"It seems more political rather than practical," Mr Leheny said.
"It's just another bit of red tape and a major inconvenience for businesses to try and get drivers tested before arrival into France.
"You could be a haulier in Newry and you could be leaving today for France and then a haulier from a couple of miles across the border in Dundalk could be on the same boat, but you would need a test and they don't.
"It doesn't seem fair or practical."
Mr Leheny said drivers with an Irish passport driving a Northern Ireland lorry would also need to be tested.