Portrush fire: Woman rescued from burning house by neighbour
A neighbour who rescued a woman from a house fire in Portrush, County Antrim, has been praised by the NI Fire and Rescue Service.
The neighbour managed to get a ladder to the woman who was on the first floor of the property on Victoria Street.
Her sister had managed to escape from the burning house herself.
It is understood their mother had been walking dogs and returned to find the house on fire at about 11:15 GMT on Friday.
Fire Service Station Commander Alan Simpson said another dog died in the fire and two rooms were destroyed. He said the blaze was accidental.
"We could have been dealing with a lot worse if the neighbour had not reacted so quickly," he said.
"The accidental fire started in the back living room and it was gutted, as well as a bedroom upstairs."
The two sisters were assessed by ambulance staff, but did not have to go to hospital.
Four fire appliances attended the blaze, with firefighters using jets to extinguish the fire.
The fire service said "the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 1pm".