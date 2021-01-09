Covid-19: Nine further NI deaths reported
Nine more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.
It takes its death toll to 1,443 - with another 1,442 positive cases within the past day.
The executive agreed the move to try to control the spread of Covid-19.
It means people can be ordered home by the police if they do not have a "reasonable excuse" for being out.
The law will remain in place until 6 February but will be reviewed later this month.
Earlier this week, the reproductive rate of the virus - known as the R-number - was sitting at about 1.8.
On Saturday, the Department of Health said there were 674 people in hospital with Covid, with 47 in ICU.
The latest figures come a day after the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said a total of of 1,830 Covid-related deaths had been registered in Northern Ireland to the end of 2020.
It said 88 deaths were registered in the week to Friday 25 December and 93 in the week to the 1 January 2021.
Nisra's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, so people may or may not have previously tested positive for Covid-19.
The Department of Health publishes separate figures on Covid-related fatalities, which are based on deaths from any cause within 28 days of testing positive for the disease.