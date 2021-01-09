Michaela McAreavey: NI leaders seek call with Mauritius PM
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
NI's first and deputy first ministers say they want to speak to the prime minister of Mauritius about the murder of Michaela McAreavey 10 years ago.
Ahead of the 10th anniversary of her death, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill said there was a need for "truth and justice".
The 27-year-old was the daughter of former Tyrone Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.
She was on honeymoon in Mauritius with her husband, John, when she was killed.
Mr McAreavey is not convinced that the authorities on the island have done enough since to try to catch and convict those responsible.
The first and deputy first ministers have offered him their support and recently wrote to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth.
In a statement, they said: "Our thoughts are very much with the Harte and McAreavey families as the tenth anniversary of Michaela's untimely death approaches.
"They have spent the past decade in unrelenting pursuit of truth and justice for Michaela. We support them in that effort and in the time ahead.
"We have written to the prime minister of Mauritius urging him to do all he can to bring those responsible for Michaela's death to justice, and we have recently requested a phone call with him at the earliest opportunity to stress the importance of this being acted upon."
It comes as Mr McAreavey said he will never give up trying to ensure whoever killed her is caught and convicted.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr McAreavey said he felt a sense of personal "failure".
No-one has been convicted of the murder of Mrs McAreavey.