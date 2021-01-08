Michaela McAreavey: Family vow to never give up on justice
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
John McAreavey, whose wife Michaela was murdered on honeymoon in Mauritius, has said he will never give up trying to ensure whoever killed her is caught and convicted.
Speaking ahead of the 10th anniversary of her death, Mr McAreavey said he felt a sense of personal "failure".
No-one has been convicted of the murder of Mrs McAreavey.
The 27-year-old was the daughter of former Tyrone Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.
The young teacher was strangled to death at a luxury hotel in northern Mauritius 12 days after her wedding in County Tyrone.
In an interview with BBC News NI, Mr McAreavey said: "To be here in this situation 10 years later, not having the justice delivered for Michaela is a hugely difficult and frustrating thing.
"I guess for me it probably feels like a failure, and I know that obviously I can't deliver this (on my own), but it does sort of give me a sense of failure that I haven't been able to close this chapter out and to deliver the justice that is the very least of which Michaela deserves."
'I was responsible for Michaela'
While on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011, Mrs McAreavey was found dead in a bath at the four-star Legends Hotel on 10 January, after returning to her room to collect a packet of biscuits.
Two hotel workers - Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea - were later accused of murdering her and stood trial in the Mauritian capital Port Louis.
They were found not guilty.
A decade later, Mr McAreavey said he feels it is his duty to ensure the case is not forgotten.
"We were newly married - there was a large part of me felt that I was responsible for Michaela and this happened when I was there with her," he said.
"I know it's not right to have those feelings and to have any sort of sense of guilt about that, but the reality is that I do.
"I struggle with that at times. I try to manage that in my life.
"But whether I like it or not, that is a driver for me. And it is a driver to ensure that I take this as far as I can."
He added: "If someone was to stand back and do nothing, what would that say? I would find it very hard to just try to remove all areas of this from my life, with it (the case) being in this status - unresolved.
"I'm very much a person who feels that justice is a very important value in this world - and that is what continues to drive me on."
No response to government letters
Four years ago, Mr McAreavey returned to Mauritius and offered a substantial reward for information about the killing but it did not lead to a breakthrough in the police investigation.
Detectives in Mauritius insist they have thoroughly investigated the case, but Mr McAreavey believes more could be done and has gathered support from politicians in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
He said letters have been sent to the Mauritian prime minister by First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.
"That happened in September and November respectively but yet we still haven't received any communication back from the government of Mauritius, which probably gives you an indication of how frustrating it can be to try to make any progress when you're on this side of the world," he said.
"I've been quite surprised that they haven't responded as yet to those official communications.
"But let's hope that they will soon."
Mr McAreavey called on the Mauritian police to put extra resources into the murder investigation.
In a direct message to whoever was responsible for the murder, he said: "I pray to God that some day they would face up to their responsibilities.
"But I suppose it's probably a very long shot at this stage."