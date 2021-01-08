Coronavirus: NI records over 1,800 Covid-related deaths in 2020
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
A total of 1,830 Covid-related deaths have been registered in Northern Ireland to the end of 2020.
That is according to the latest bulletin from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
It said 88 deaths were registered in the week to Friday 25 December and 93 in the week to the 1 January 2021.
Nisra's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, so people may or may not have previously tested positive for Covid-19.
The Department of Health publishes separate figures on Covid-related fatalities, which are based on deaths from any cause within 28 days of testing positive for the disease.
The department's comparative number of deaths for Friday 1 January was 1,349.
Location of deaths
Nisra has recorded the deaths of 1,150 people in hospital, including 168 people normally resident in care homes.
Taking that figure, and the 607 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for two-fifths of all Covid-19 related deaths (40.9%).
Other deaths were recorded in hospices (0.5%) and residential locations (6.8%).
Deaths in care homes and hospices involved 146 separate establishments.
Just under a quarter (23.2%) of all Covid-related registered deaths have been of people with an address in the Belfast council area.
People aged 75 and over account for just over three-quarters of all Covid-related registered deaths (77.7%) in 2020.
Excess deaths
The provisional number of deaths from all causes which were registered for the week ending 25 December was 310.
That is 40 more than the previous week and 29 more than the five-year average of 281.
For the week ending January 1, the provisional number of deaths registered was 333.
That was 23 more than the previous week and 53 more than the five-year average.
Excess deaths are those above what would normally be expected at the time of year, averaged over five years.
Nisra found 1,987 excess deaths have been registered in the past 40 weeks, since the start of the pandemic.