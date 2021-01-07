Noah Donohoe mother seeks thorough investigation into his death
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
- Published
The mother of Noah Donohoe has told the BBC that she wants a thorough investigation into his disappearance and death.
The body of the 14-year-old schoolboy body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast last summer.
Fiona Donohoe was speaking as hundreds of people joined a cavalcade of cars to Stormont on Thursday evening in support of her family.
She placed a message on the gates of Stormont asking for answers.
Ms Donohoe said she appreciated those who attended to support Noah and added that she was looking for "the truth".
She said: "All I want is for an investigation, a thorough investigation for my son, for every child in Northern Ireland.
"Every parent should know their child should be able to go out and come home safely."
Asked if she was happy with the police investigation into her son's death, Ms Donohoe said: "I am not at liberty to say that, anything about that. All I'm looking for, like any parent that's standing here now, is justice, answers."
A Coroner's hearing, examining the disappearance and death of the schoolboy, has been told there is no evidence that he was attacked, or that any other person was involved.
A post-mortem examination found Noah died as a result of drowning.
The next pre-inquest hearing into his death has been scheduled for later this month.