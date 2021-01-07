Transfer test: Headteachers' union rejects Butler plan
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
A UUP MLA's plans for replacing the transfer test this year has been rejected by a headteachers union.
The UUP's education spokesperson Robbie Butler said a planned AQE test on 27 February was "not a realistic" option.
He proposed that pupils' primary school work could be used to decide their post-primary transfer.
However, the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) said that primary principals would have "no part to play" in the process.
In an open letter to the Education Minister Peter Weir, Mr Butler said he was outlining a fair, compassionate and temporary solution for transfer in "exceptional circumstances."
He said the system he was proposing for 2021 would have "logistical and planning challenges" but was viable.
He said primary schools already shared information about pupils' work and attainment with parents.
"Where available primary schools should collate and provide each AQE candidate with their average score from their best two mock transfer papers that were carried out under as close as possible to exam conditions," Mr Butler proposed.
"This would provide an indication of the readiness for testing of each pupil."
He also said that since primary schools also already produced progress reports on English and Maths for each pupil this could determine "the likely academic ability" of children.
"In our proposal, ultimately each pupil would have a pack which through a standardised methodology gives an overall score."
"This is as fair and transparent an interim model for transfer as is possible in these times."
Mr Butler told BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme that he accepted that his solution was "imperfect" but believed it was the fairest one at present.
'High-stakes'
The NAHT said it recognised Mr Butler's efforts to find a solution and that primary schools did share data about pupils with parents.
They also said that parents and pupils had been left in "wholly avoidable crisis" by the failure to provide an alternative process instead of transfer tests.
"The information that Mr Butler refers to is data that schools routinely share with parents (if it is available) and are free to furnish to parents should they request it, to inform as to progress in learning," the NAHT said.
"Primary principals will, however, have no part to play in anyone's decision to use such information for any other purpose and will not be held accountable for such inappropriate application."
They said the tests in English and Maths carried out in primaries were not designed to be used for "high-stakes" situations like deciding which post-primary school a pupil transferred to.
They also said that if schools held practice transfer tests for pupils these were carried out in different conditions by different schools.
"There is no equity in how these assessments are administered, or indeed marked," the NAHT said.
"Practice tests are carried out at different times in different schools, negating any comparability."
"It rests entirely with the boards of governors of those schools that use academic selection as a criterion in their admission processes to determine if they can stand over the legalities presented by Mr. Butler's proposal."
"Simply speaking, primary principals will not."
Meanwhile, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has written to AQE to urge them to cancel the transfer test scheduled for 27 February.
However, earlier on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme First Minister Arlene Foster said she would not tolerate an "excuse to damage grammar schools and end academic selection" from parties "using the executive to give them a platform."