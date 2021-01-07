Coronavirus: NI Trusts cancel operations over Covid-19 pressures
Northern Ireland's health trusts have begun to cancel operations due to pressures created by coronavirus.
The Belfast, Northern and South-Eastern Health Trusts have said they will be cancelling planned surgeries.
The BBC understands that the Western Health Trust is also going to cancel some surgeries.
Hospitals have said they were facing a surge in coronavirus cases following Christmas. On Wednesday, 592 people were in hospital with Covid-19.
The Belfast Trust apologised for the "distress" caused by the move.
"Belfast Trust has made the difficult decision to cancel all planned in patient surgery this week due to rising numbers of Covid cases," a spokesperson said.
The trust said it was contacting those affected and "will rearrange this surgery as soon as possible and we will do everything we can to ensure continuity of care throughout this challenging time".
The Northern Trust said it had "regrettably" cancelled the majority of its planned or elective surgeries to "both free up staff to support the significant COVID-19 surge experience in the Trust and to reduce the clinical risk to patients who are or may be exposed to the virus".
It apologised and said it would contacting people.
A spokesperson for the South-Eastern Trust said it was still carrying out some planned surgery, but the majority would be cancelled by next week.
Of the 3,359 planned procedures scheduled between 29 December 2020 and 4 January, 3,267 went ahead as planned, according to the Health and Social Care website.
There were 92 cancellations which amounted to about 3% of all surgeries.