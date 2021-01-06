NI bird flu outbreak: 30,000 birds to be culled
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Another 30,000 birds are to be culled after a second outbreak of bird flu in a commercial flock in Northern Ireland.
Chief Vet Robert Huey said he'd taken the decision following preliminary results from a farm near Lisburn.
It follows an earlier outbreak at a poultry business near Clough, Co Antrim.
More than 30,000 birds were culled there, and a 10km restriction zone put in place around the affected premises.
In the Clough outbreak a total of 80K birds will be culled tomorrow after several other premises linked to the original farm were also included.
That strain has now been confirmed as H5N8, a virulent form of the disease.
Dr Huey said the confirmation of the disease had the potential to "have a devastating effect" on the industry.
"All poultry keepers must urgently take action now to keep their birds safe and reduce the risk over the higher risk winter period."
He said all bird owners, both commercial producers and backyard flock owners, had to review and tighten their biosecurity measures.
The risk to human health is low and properly cooked poultry presents no food safety risk.
Impact on trade
The disease is carried by migratory wild birds. There have been eight confirmed cases in wild birds here so far this winter.
But this is the first time the disease has made its way into commercial poultry businesses.
The news has major implications for an industry that is worth hundreds of millions of pounds and employs thousands of people.
Restriction zones mean tight controls on movement of poultry and the news is likely to have an impact on trade.
In the short term, this means movements on or off poultry farms within the zones are only permissible under licence.
Poultry products from outside restricted zones can continue to be traded with EU member states and products from within the zones can be sold on home markets.
Other countries will apply their own rules depending on their assessment of the situation.