Coronavirus: Stormont meeting to clarify exam situation
The Stormont executive will discuss exams and school transfer tests when it meets on Wednesday.
Some BTec exams are set to go ahead on Wednesday but there is not yet a plan for GSCE exams next week.
While one transfer test provider cancelled its test, another - AQE - said on Tuesday that it was moving its test to a single sitting in February.
Education Minister Peter Weir said on Tuesday he did not have the power to intervene with regards to the decision.
However, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill outlined her oppistion to the move, saying it was "a private company putting its needs before the needs of the children".
She said Mr Weir "must act now".
Executive ministers did agree some changes needed to tackle a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
Those include a legally-enforceable stay-at-home message which will come into effect from Friday, as well as remote learning for many children in primary, post-primary and pre-schools expected to last well into February.
Special schools will stay open, while schools will also admit vulnerable children and the children of key workers.
Childcare and childminders can continue to operate and families will receive free school meal payments if they're entitled to them.