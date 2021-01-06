Covid-19: Belfast Nightingale Hospital to be expanded
By Marie-Louise Connolly & Lesley Anne McKeown
BBC News NI
- Published
Northern Ireland's Nightingale Hospital - based at the in the tower block at Belfast City Hospital - is set to be expanded, BBC News NI can reveal.
The plan is to increase the number of intensive care beds from 24 to 32, the Department of Health has confirmed.
At present 20 Covid-19 patients are receiving intensive care at the facility and four beds are available.
The Nightingale was set up during the first wave of the pandemic to deal with the expected surge of patients.
Hospitals are expecting a rise in Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks.
On Tuesday 1,378 people tested positive for the virus another 18 people died after contracting Covid-19.
Hospitals at full capacity
There are 126 nurses allocated to provide round-the-clock one-to-one nursing cover for all 24 beds.
The Nightingale was re-established as a regional facility by the Health Minister Robin Swann in October due to Covid-related pressures on the system.
BBC News NI can also reveal plans to increase the number of ward beds from 21 to 36.
Those wards will cater for patients who are seriously ill with Covid-19 but who may not require intensive care.
According to the Department of Health, all six of Northern Ireland's main hospitals are operating at full capacity or beyond.