Covid-19: No return to NI schools for most pupils until after half-term
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Many pupils in Northern Ireland will not return to school until after the half-term break in mid-February, BBC News NI understands.
The executive is to meet later to discuss more Covid-19 restrictions including arrangements for schools.
The Department for Education (DE) is proposing many pupils should switch to remote learning for a prolonged period.
But schools will be expected to remain open to admit vulnerable children and the children of key workers.
It is also likely that nursery schools and pre-school settings will close although they are likely also to be asked to admit vulnerable children and the children of key workers.
But whether special schools should remain open to all pupils is among the measures which is as yet undecided, BBC News NI understands.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said details of what the executive agreed on Monday would be formalised at an executive meeting on Tuesday, where the health and education ministers will bring separate papers.
Ministers are then due to brief the Northern Ireland Assembly on Wednesday.
Northern Ireland's Education Minister Peter Weir had previously announced a staggered return to school for pupils during the month of January.
In England, all schools and colleges will close to most pupils and switch to remote learning until the middle of February.
What will happen with the transfer test?
Clarity is also expected shortly on whether January's school transfer tests will go ahead.
The first transfer test, used by many grammar schools to select pupils, is due to take place on Saturday, but there have been calls to delay the exams or cancel them altogether.
Pupils mainly sit the exams in grammar schools.
Some grammar schools have already outlined how they will admit pupils using "Covid-19 criteria" if transfer tests are cancelled.
However, those arrangements will be decided by the test providers AQE and PPTC and the grammar schools who hold the tests.
'Give us a decision'
Gemma Wild's 10-year-old daughter is due to sit the transfer test this Saturday in Foyle College in Londonderry.
"To be told now that it could be postponed or cancelled at this late stage is very concerning," she said.
"It's the unknown and the lack of clarity that is the most worrying."
Previously, parents and children attended a familiarisation day in the school, and were instructed about all safety and mitigation procedures in place.
Mrs Wild said she was satisfied with the measures and both she and her daughter wanted the examination to go ahead.
She called on the executive to provide clarity to parents and children to give them both "peace of mind".
Dr Gerry Waldron, of the Public Health Agency, told the BBC's The Nolan Show that from a public health point of view schools should not open on Saturday for the tests.
"There is a very high prevalence of Covid-19 in our society - we have seen unprecedented levels of cases, it is very high," he said.
"If I am personally being asked about the wisdom of taking such actions I would have to say that the prudent approach would be not to do so."
Will this year's GCSEs and A-levels go ahead?
Alternative arrangements for GCSE, AS, A-level and vocational exams are likely to be discussed by the executive on Tuesday.
There have already been a number of changes, including fewer exams and reduced content in many courses.
However, the government in England announced on Tuesday that GCSE and A-level exams would be cancelled there.
It is not yet clear what alternative arrangements will be put in place in England, with the Education Minister Gavin Williamson to make an announcement on that on Wednesday.
The Scottish and Welsh governments announced last month that they would scrap the exams in 2021.
Justin McCamphill, of teachers' union the NASUWT, said the education minister should scrap GCSEs and A-level exams in Northern Ireland.
"If GCSEs and A-levels can't run in England I really don't see why they would continue to run here," said Mr McCamphill.
"We are not going to be looking at a level playing field and it would not be good for our young people if they were being judged by a different system than children across the rest of UK."
The government in the Republic of Ireland is considering a proposal to close schools for the rest of January.