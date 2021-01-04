Brexit: Call for urgent action over deliveries to NI
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Economy Minister Diane Dodds has written to Cabinet Office Secretary Michael Gove to call for urgent action to be taken on deliveries to NI.
Since Christmas some orders have been cancelled or delayed and some retailers have suspended deliveries.
The problem is related to uncertainty about post-Brexit transition rules.
HM Customs announced a grace period on New Year's Eve confirming most parcels from GB-NI will not need customs declarations until at least April.
The problems have not affected all companies with many continuing to take orders and deliver as normal.
However, some companies had already suspended deliveries, including John Lewis.
The government said the three-month grace period "recognises the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland, the impacts of any disruption to parcel movements in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and specific challenges for operators moving express consignments".
A government spokesman said further details will be published in the new year, adding: "Our priority is to have a pragmatic approach that allows us to comply with the [Northern Ireland] Protocol without causing undue disruption to businesses and citizens.
"HMRC is engaging with operators to finalise arrangements."
Some changes have already come into effect.
A Northern Ireland-based business receiving goods valued at £135 or more through an express carrier or Royal Mail will need to submit a customs declaration.
They will need to do this within three months of receiving the goods and can use the government's Trader Support Service to do so.
Excise goods, which mostly refers to alcoholic drinks, will also need a declaration when being sent from GB to NI.
The government has advised retailers of those goods to contact their delivery company.
It said: "They will then tell you if they carry the type of goods you want to send and, if they do, they will ask you to provide any additional information that they need so that a declaration can be made."