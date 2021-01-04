Coronavirus in NI: Stormont executive to discuss UK lockdown moves
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Executive ministers will meet at 18:00 GMT on Monday evening to discuss further possible coronavirus restrictions for Northern Ireland.
The first and deputy first ministers will take part in a four-nations call at about 17:00 about the situation.
It comes hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce further steps for England at 20:00.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said NI was "not in a good place".
Northern Ireland was placed into a six-week lockdown on 26 December, which saw all but essential shops forced to close.
People are being urged to stay at home as much as possible - but the message has not been made legally enforceable.
On Monday, the Department of Health reported that a further 1,801 people had tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.
There have also been 12 more Covid-19 related deaths.
'Difficult decisions'
First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive had "difficult decisions" to take on Monday night.
She said she was "disappointed" that some people had not followed the guidance over Christmas.
"Certainly I had hoped we weren't going to be in this place, we had said none of this was inevitable but we've seen evidence of gatherings over Christmas - just today I was sent images of people in Portstewart and Portrush, huge gatherings together and we have very difficult decisions to take as a result of that," she said.
Mrs Foster said the executive would also engage with the PSNI in the coming hours to see what "more can be done in relation to compliance".
She added that toughening up the stay at home message with legal force was one of many issues ministers would consider, in line with advice from health officials.
These latest figures from the Department of Health bring the total number of deaths to 1,366, while 79,873 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started.
More than 12,000 cases have been reported in the past seven days, more than double the week before.
The seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 660 positive cases, compared to 200 per 100,000 two weeks ago.
Medical experts believe that is down to the two-week easing of restrictions over the Christmas period.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already announced a fresh lockdown there from midnight, with schools closed until February.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme, Dr Michael McBride said Scotland's measures were "prudent and sensible".
"Unlike us, Scotland has a much higher proportion of the new variant, we do not have the same prevalence of the new variant, but we are not in a good place," he added.
"Our health service is likely to face the most severe pressures it has seen to date in the coming weeks."
"Now is not the time to duck or to dodge or to find a way around the restrictions," he said, stressing there were "not too many" measures left for the executive to consider.
On Thursday 31 December, Northern Ireland's Education Minister Peter Weir announced a staggered return to school for pupils during the month of January.
Most primary school pupils will not return to the classroom until Monday 11 January.
The first transfer test, used by many grammar schools to select pupils, is due to take place on Saturday but there have been calls from some teaching unions and political parties for the test to be cancelled this year, in light of the uncertainty with the pandemic.
Vaccine recall petition
Up to 11,000 people aged over 80 across Northern Ireland are set to receive the this week, with some of the first doses delivered at a GP surgery on the Falls Road in West Belfast on Monday afternoon.
The SDLP has called for the assembly to be recalled on Tuesday to discuss the rolling out of the vaccine.
It can be recalled if at least 30 MLAs sign a petition.
On Monday, Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the opening of Northern Ireland's first Nightingale venue, which will be used for courts and tribunals business.
The facility was approved by a meeting of the executive on 17 December, and will sit in the International Convention Centre in Belfast (ICC).
Activity at the centre will be phased in, in line with Covid-19 regulations.