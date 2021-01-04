Brexit: Fresh test for Irish Sea trade border processes
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The new Irish Sea border processes face a fresh test on Monday as many businesses get back to normal after the Christmas break.
The first lorries to cross the sea border arrived into Belfast and Larne on Friday.
There has been at least one teething problem so far.
Some vehicles carrying food products did not have the right documents and faced a long wait in the new border control posts as that was sorted out.
The amount of freight moving through the ports should start to increase from Monday as business picks up after the Christmas break.
Haulage firms say that one of their main concerns is that firms in Great Britain which are sending goods to Northern Ireland will not be fully prepared for the required new processes and paperwork.
Northern Ireland has remained part of the EU's single market for goods while the rest of the UK has left.
This means that many food products from Great Britain now have to enter Northern Ireland through border control posts (BCPs).
These products also need health certificates, though some of the new certification processes will be phased in over the next three months.
The UK government has announced a three-month "grace period" for parcels, meaning those sent by online retailers will be exempt from customs declarations until at least April.
It said the grace period was necessary to avoid disruption to deliveries at a time when many shops were closed due to pandemic restrictions.