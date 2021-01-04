Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout begins in Northern Ireland
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
The rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine begins in Northern Ireland on Monday.
It was approved for use in the UK on 30 December by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Northern Ireland currently has 50,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and people over the age of 80 will be prioritised for vaccination.
Thirty GP practices across Northern Ireland are involved in the rollout.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is the second coronavirus vaccine to have been approved in the UK.
The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Northern Ireland on 5 December 2020.
It is hoped that about 11,000 men and women aged 80 and over will be vaccinated by the end of the week.
Dr Alan Stout, who is a GP in Belfast, told BBC News NI that members are "very optimistic this can be achieved".
'We'll call you'
NI's chief medical officer said the rollout would run alongside the ongoing vaccination programme.
Dr Michael McBride said: "First and foremost we must act to protect those most at risk of severe disease and death.
"The evidence shows that the initial dose of vaccine offers as much as 70% protection against the effects of the virus.
"Providing that level of protection on a large scale will have the greatest impact on reducing mortality and hospitalisations, protecting the health and social care system.
This vaccine was developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.
Its rollout consists of two full doses of the vaccine, with the second dose to be given four to 12 weeks after the first.
There are approximately 82,000 people over 80 in NI.
About 16,000 have already been vaccinated in care homes with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
BBC News NI understands that if deliveries of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine happen as planned, it is thought that all of those over 80, including GPs and their staff, could be vaccinated within three weeks.
While 50,000 doses have been delivered to Northern Ireland, a further 23,000 vaccines are expected on 19 January while another 68,000 are due on 24 January.
GPs are appealing to the public to remain calm and wait to be called for their vaccine either by telephone or by letter.
Dr Stout said as demand grows worldwide for the vaccine, that schedule could easily change.
"The public have to be patient, we have a system and must be allowed to get on with it - it really is 'don't call us - we will call you'."
While some vaccinations will take place in surgeries others will happen in a drive-through system.
Dr Stout said much planning had gone into ensuring the programme happened as smoothly as possible.
"People will literally stay in their cars and be asked to roll up their sleeves - it has to be safe and efficient in order for us to get through it and safely."
The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the new vaccine - enough to vaccinate 50 million people.
The latest figures from the Department of Health bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland to 1,354, while 78,072 people have tested positive for the virus in NI since the pandemic began.
More than 11,000 cases have been reported in the past seven days, more than double the week before.
- TEACHERS: Are they are at risk with schools reopening?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?