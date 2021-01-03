Brexit: Arlene Foster sees 'gateway of opportunity' in UK-EU trade deal
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has said there "is a gateway of opportunity for the whole of the UK and for NI" after the UK-EU trade deal.
Mrs Foster told The Andrew Marr Show it was "important" in NI's centenary year to "take the opportunities that are there for all of our people".
She also said the deal dealt with "some of the great difficulties that there are with the (NI) Protocol".
The purpose of the Northern Ireland Protocol is to prevent a hardening of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
It does that by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods and by having Northern Ireland apply EU customs rules at its ports.
As a consequence, an 'Irish Sea border' now exists with most commercial goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain requring a customs declaration.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which Mrs Foster leads, opposed the protocol and had criticised the establishment of such a border.
She told The Andrew Marr show that said her party "didn't want the protocol but it is here".
"I have to mitigate against that and my job from now on is to mitigate against those excesses and to hold the government to account for what they claimed would be unfettered access from Northern Ireland into Great Britain, our largest market of course, and also from Great Britain into Northern Ireland," Mrs Foster added.
Under the terms of the protocol, the Northern Ireland Assembly could vote to overturn the arrangement in four years time.
Mrs Foster said she hoped "by that stage people will see that it is much better to move out of those regulations and into the global market which the rest of the UK can engage in".
The Brexit transition period ended at 23:00 GMT on 31 December, with Northern Ireland's ports now using border control posts (BCPs) to check many food products entering from Great Britain.
A small number of lorries were delayed at the new BCPs following the end of the transition period on Thursday night.