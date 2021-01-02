Covid-19: NI records 26 more virus-linked deaths
Northern Ireland has recorded a further 26 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 48 hours and more than 3,500 positive cases.
It comes as a week of stricter regulations, including a "stay-at-home curfew" from 20:00 GMT to 06:00, came to an end.
Non-essential retail and close-contact services remain closed.
Households are not allowed to mix indoors outside of their respective bubbles.
However, essential retailers and takeaway food outlets can once again trade after 20:00.
The six-week lockdown, which began on Boxing Day, is due to be reviewed after four weeks.
The latest figures from the Department of Health cover the last two days and the 26 deaths bring the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 1,348.
Of the 26 deaths, 25 happened in the last 48 hours.
Another 3,576 people have tested positive in the same time period, bringing the total number of positive cases to 76,410.
The figures come after Northern Ireland recorded its highest ever daily number of coronavirus cases last Wednesday.
In the past seven days the Department of Health has recorded 10,850 cases, an increase of more than 6,000 compared to the previous seven days.
