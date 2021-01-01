Coronavirus: Police issue 126 fines for New Year's Eve parties
Police issued 126 Covid fines of £200 each over New Year's Eve house parties across Northern Ireland.
They also served 34 prohibition notices over parties and two businesses were given penalty notices for continuing to operate in breach of regulations.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said it was "disappointing" people chose to break the regulations.
He also said there were 86 reports of domestic abuse in 24 hours which led to 38 arrests.
He said: "Sadly, we know domestic abuse doesn't only occur at Christmas, that it happens all year round. Historically, however, figures show over the Christmas period incidents of domestic abuse rise.
"We also know that during this pandemic more people have been, and will continue to, spend more time at home than they usually would.
"The combined impact of this pandemic and the festive season will have made it really tough for people experiencing abuse and, in some situations, even worse."
'No choice but to enforce'
Between 20:00 GMT on New Year's Eve and 08:00 GMT on New Year's Day, police received 1,004 calls related to reports of anti-social behaviour, assault, concern for safety, criminal damage, missing persons and road traffic collisions.
ACC McEwan added:"Where people do not follow the health protection regulations, our approach will remain the same we will engage with people first explaining the guidance and the law and encourage people to do the right thing.
"However, where we are left with no choice but to enforce, we will take this measure in order to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities and help protect our NHS."
In November, 'COV4' fines replaced the previous minimum penalty notice of £60 for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.
The executive agreed on 8 October to raise the minimum fine to £200 and fines on conviction up to £10,000.
Police say prohibition notices are issued as a public safety measure.
These require premises to stop what enforcement officers consider to be unsafe activity, to limit the spread of Covid-19.