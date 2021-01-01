Church leaders hope for 'healing' centenary events
Protestant and Catholic church leaders have said they hope events to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland will help improve community relations.
In 1921, a parliament was established in Belfast following the island's partition and Northern Ireland became its own jurisdiction.
A number of events are being planned by the UK government during 2021 to mark the centenary.
Church leaders say the centenary provided an opportunity for "healing".
In spite of the political tensions which continue to exist between unionists and nationalists, the leaders of the main churches on the island of Ireland say they hope that looking back at what happened 100 years ago can be beneficial.
Among those who signed the statement were the head of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev Dr David Bruce, and the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin.
In a joint statement, they said: "This coming year marks the centenary of the foundation of Northern Ireland and of partition. We recognise that people will approach the centenary from a variety of perspectives. For some this is a cause for celebration, others will look upon the last century with a sense of loss and separation.
"For us, as church leaders, the centenary opens up opportunities for greater understanding of each other, for further healing and reconciliation between our communities."
Details of the government's centenary plans have not been released yet.
A spokesperson said: "There are a number of important strands to our centenary programme. They include historical understanding and engagement as well as supporting trade and investment which will showcase Northern Ireland's rich potential."
Although 1921 is widely regarded as the year Northern Ireland was established, the border on the island was created in law in December 1920, with the signing of the Government of Ireland Act.
It was this law that pointed the way towards the establishment of a separate jurisdiction - Northern Ireland.
The next 12 months were amongst the most pivotal in modern Irish history.
Events which took place included:
- May - Elections held on both sides of the new border
- June - Northern Ireland's new Parliament meets for the first time. King George V visits Belfast
- July - Truce called in the War of Independence
- December - Anglo-Irish Treaty signed which creates an Irish Free State
For decades, the seismic events of 1921 have been studied by historians and debated by politicians.
As well as official events to mark the centenary, a number of pro-union groups are planning to celebrate the occasion.
The Orange Order has organised a parade which is due to take place at Stormont at the end of May.