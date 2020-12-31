NI Ambulance Service warns of 'lengthy delays' due to staff shortages
- Published
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has warned of "lengthy delays" in response times for less urgent cases due to a high level of staff absence.
About 160 employees off due to Covid-19 related absences, a spokesperson said, with about 100 more absent for other reasons.
It could affect services on New Year's Eve, traditionally a busy night.
The service has about 850 front-line ambulance staff, with nearly 100 call handlers in the control centre.
A further 1,929 cases and 11 Covid-related deaths, nine of those occurring in the last 24-hours, were reported by the Department of Health on Thursday.
There have been 8,228 positive cases confirmed in the past seven days.
There are currently 467 inpatients who have tested positive for coronavirus and 34 in intensive care units.
'One hand tied'
Dr Nigel Ruddell, medical director of the NIAS, said: "We are talking about between a quarter to a third of our front-line staff unavailable."
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, he added: "It's like fighting with one's hand tied behind one's back.
"Our only other option is to try and look to the public to reduce demand on the services at this time.
"What we will see from an ambulance perspective is potential for patients having to wait longer for a 999 call to be answered or indeed for emergency crews to arrive."
Dr Ruddell emphasised ambulance crews would focus on "critical cases" and aim to respond "within a relatively normal time frame of 10 minutes".
"There is a risk that people dial 999 will wait longer for us to pick up the phone and I apologise for that," he added.
He encouraged anyone calling to hold the line, even if prompted that they are in a queue.
The service also said the cover for the Belfast area on New Year's Eve had been halved "as a result of staff unavailability, including Covid-related absence".
Available crews will be complemented by one A&E support crew and three voluntary/private ambulances, will be targeted to less urgent calls.
The health service in Northern Ireland has faced severe pressures in recent weeks, largely due to Covid-19.
On the night of 15/16 December doctors treated patients in ambulances with 17 vehicles outside Antrim Area Hospital at one point.
There were also long waits at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, County Down.
At that point more than 1,000 health staff across Northern Ireland were isolating for Covid-related reasons.