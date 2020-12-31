Covid-19: Homeschooling returns for first week of January
Most pupils in Northern Ireland will not be returning to school in the first week of January as planned.
Primary school pupils will be taught remotely until 11 January, after which they will return to the classroom.
For some post-primary pupils (Years 8-11), online learning will be in place for the entire month of January.
Childcare settings including those attached to schools, pre-school facilities, nurseries and special schools will be open as usual.
Schools will accommodate vulnerable children and the children of key workers from the start of term.
Education Minister Peter Weir said the action was in response to the level of Covid-19 transmission and high case numbers.
The Northern Ireland Assembly has been recalled on Thursday to discuss the return of schools.