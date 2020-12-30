Covid-19 vaccine used in 80% of NI care homes
Covid-19 vaccinations have been carried out in 80% of care homes in Northern Ireland, according to the health minister.
Robin Swann said 33,683 doses had been administered to residents and front line health staff.
He described it as a "significant achievement", three weeks after the first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations.
Mr Swann said the programme's pace will "increase rapidly" if other vaccines receive approval.
The minister said he anticipates the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be approved by MHRA, the UK regulator.
"This will help the programme to roll out at a quicker pace to more people as recommended by JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation)," he said.
'Remain cautious'
Mr Swann added it will take time "before we see the true benefits of vaccination".
"The vaccine has brought a renewed hope as 2020 draws to a close and we move into a new year.
"I want people to be hopeful. I want people to look forward to 2021. But I also want people to remain cautious."
He urged people to stick to the executive's Covid-19 regulations, particularly to "keep any new year celebrations within your existing household".
The Department of Health said that of those who have received the vaccine, 8,940 are care home residents, 10,484 are care home staff and 14,259 are front-line health and social care staff.
Breakdown of vaccinations
- Belfast Trust: 1,692 care home residents, 2,177 care home staff, 59 care homes, 4,806 HSC staff.
- Northern Trust: 1,912 residents, 2,496 care home staff, 101 care homes, 2,200 HSC staff.
- South Eastern Trust: 2,579 residents, 3,139 care home staff, 109 care homes, 3,285 HSC staff.
- Southern Trust: 1,470 residents, 1,372 care home staff, 57 care homes, 1,737 HSC staff.
- Western Trust: 1,287 residents, 1,300 care home staff, 57 care homes, 2,231 HSC staff.
Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are needed for effective protection against the virus, administered three weeks apart.
On Tuesday, nurse Joanna Sloan, who was the first person to receive it in NI, was given her second dose.
The nurse, who heads up the vaccine's roll-out in the Belfast Health Trust, said she "couldn't be more proud or excited".
The nurse, who heads up the vaccine's roll-out in the Belfast Health Trust, said she "couldn't be more proud or excited".
All health and social care staff in Northern Ireland will be offered a Covid-19 vaccine and will be called forward "when it is their time", the department said.
Meanwhile, a teachers' union has expressed alarm over the latest infection figures and warned against the plan to reopen schools as normal next week.
'More farcical by the day'
On Tuesday, it was reported that 1,566 people in Northern Ireland had tested positive for Covid-19 over the previous 24 hours - the highest ever number of new cases reported in a single day since testing began.
However, Stormont's Department of Health said the figure "may include samples taken on several days over the past week".
The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) described the record number of confirmed cases as "truly shocking".
The union criticised Education Minister Peter Weir, saying his "position that schools should open as normal from the 4 January grows more farcical by the day".
Just before Christmas, Mr Weir announced that exam students in years 8 to 10 would be taught remotely from 25 January for at least two weeks.
But Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT said: "Moving to blended learning from the 25 January will be too little too late."
"The NASUWT is calling on all Executive parties to act to protect workers in schools, young people and the wider community. The union supports calls for the assembly to be recalled and emergency measures put in place," he said.
'Lack of clarity'
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asked for a recall of the NI assembly on Thursday to discuss the "serious concern" that schools could re-open in January amid a rise in Covid-19 case numbers and the spread of a new coronavirus variant.
He called for Mr Weir to outline "the medical and scientific evidence he has considered" when ruling out an extended school holiday.
"There has been a lack of clarity, insufficient mitigations and support to assist our pupils and teachers," Mr McCrossan explained.
"For weeks now, the SDLP has urged the minister to provide this support to our school leaders and he has failed to do so.
"Pupils, parents and teachers are wrought with anxiety at the prospect of children being brought back to schools next week."
Mr Weir has already said all schools and other education settings will reopen in the first week of January.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Education said the minister has already highlighted the disruption to education faced by children during 2020.
"The minister said he was cognisant of the many young people who have prepared for exams in January, including over 25,000 taking GCSEs, and the need to enable them to sit these exams," said the statement.
"He said he must also have regard to the thousands of vulnerable children in Northern Ireland and the effect that whole scale school closures could have on those children in special schools with particular learning difficulties and specialist needs.
"Interventions which reduce face-to-face teaching for students would have the greatest impact on those most socially disadvantaged, widening further gaps within our system."