Brexit: Stormont Executive to discuss trade deal
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
The Stormont Executive is due to meet virtually on Monday to discuss the post-Brexit trade deal agreed by the UK and EU last week.
The transition period will formally end on Thursday, with MPs in Westminster to vote on the deal on Wednesday.
The Stormont parties hold different views on Brexit and have said they will closely examine the detail of the deal.
Sinn Féin has proposed recalling the assembly early from Christmas recess to allow MLAs to debate the agreement.
It is thought this could happen on Tuesday if 30 MLAs sign a recall petition.
John O'Dowd, Sinn Féin's chief whip at Stormont, said it was important the assembly was recalled to "reaffirm our opposition to Brexit and reiterate our call for the full implementation" of the withdrawal agreement and Northern Ireland Protocol.
This year the assembly voted to support withholding consent for the UK's withdrawal from the EU and in favour of extending the transition period.
Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and the NI Greens oppose Brexit, while the DUP, Ulster Unionists and TUV supported Brexit but rejected the withdrawal agreement reached last year.
The unionist parties argue that the creation of an Irish Sea border through the deal poses a risk to the future of the union.
Last week First Minister Arlene Foster - the DUP leader - said her party would "continue to work to seize the opportunities and address the challenges which arise from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union."