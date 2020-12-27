Storm Bella winds give way to snow and ice warning
By Angie Phillips
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Winds of almost 60mph have been recorded as Storm Bella moves across Northern Ireland.
But NI has missed the worst of the conditions that have rattled England and Wales, with strong winds now giving way to warnings of ice and snow.
Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing on Sunday night after a prolonged batch of sleet and snow.
A Met Office snow and ice warning is in force until Sunday 15:00 GMT, and again from 18:00 GMT until Monday morning.
A prolonged batch of sleet and snow is expected to move in from the north on Sunday evening as the second Met warning comes into force.
This will be followed by clear spells overnight when temperatures will widely drop to between 1 and minus 2 degrees Celsius with lows of -4C in sheltered rural areas.
Met Éireann also have a snow and ice warning in place for the northwest, as Storm Bella leaves hundreds without power in the Republic of Ireland.
The wind warning has lapsed after gusts reached 59mph at Castlederg and Katesbridge late on Boxing Day.
A colder airmass is likely to bring treacherous icy conditions as bands of wintry showers are moving through, bringing a mix of sleet and snow for many.
Heavier showers are expected to bring snow temporarily down to low levels, although settling snow is still most likely on the hills.
The cold snap is expected to stay with us this week with blustery northerly winds bringing sunny spells and further wintry showers, and also frost and ice at night.
Thursday and Friday should see fewer showers and more sunny spells, with less wind but daytime highs are expected to reach only mid single figures.