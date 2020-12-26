Erasmus: NI students with British passports can access funding
- Published
Funding for NI students on the Erasmus scheme will not be limited to those with an Irish passport after Brexit.
Erasmus is an EU programme that helps students study in other countries.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK will not continue to participate in it and will be replacing it with a new scheme.
But NI students can still participate in the scheme under an arrangement with the Irish government, at a cost of about €2.1 (£1.9m) a year.
Last year, 649 students and staff from Northern Ireland took part in the scheme.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported on Saturday that funding will be available to all full-time students attending third level institutions and will not be limited to those with an Irish passport, so British passport holders will also qualify.
Previously the Republic of Ireland's higher education minister said the Irish government was fulfilling a commitment to Northern Ireland by funding the scheme.
Simon Harris told RTÉ that "the government of Ireland made a very solemn commitment to Northern Ireland that, even after Brexit, we would make sure that there were still ways for us to co-operate and collaborate in relation to higher education".
He said he had "secured government approval now to extend the benefits" of the scheme to students in Northern Ireland "even after Brexit".
"I think it's a very practical example of us wanting to continue to collaborate with Northern Ireland post-Brexit," he added.
Mr Harris said it is "really important that students in Northern Ireland can continue to access" the Erasmus scheme.
'Permanent commitment'
Students from Northern Ireland will need to temporarily register with Irish higher education institutions to participate.
Mr Harris said his officials will work with third level institutions in Northern Ireland in the coming weeks to finalise the arrangements.
"It's a permanent commitment, that as long as students in Northern Ireland wish to avail of this option we will put that option in place," he added.
Erasmus is also involved in vocational training and work overseas, as well as with teachers who want to work or train abroad.
Previously, a report from the House of Lords EU Committee warned the benefits of the Erasmus programme would be very difficult to replicate with a national programme as the government is planning.
It added that vocational education and training would stop, and that leaving Erasmus would "disproportionately affect people from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with medical needs or disabilities".
UK universities are still eligible to participate in Erasmus programmes - for now.
And as long as funding is awarded before the end of 2020, students and staff will be able to go ahead with their exchanges even if they take place after the end of the transition period.