Brexit: Northern Ireland reaction to trade deal
Politicians and business representatives in Northern Ireland have been reacting to the announcement that the EU and UK have reached a post-Brexit trade deal.
It follows months of disagreements over fishing rights and future business rules.
First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster
"We have consistently urged both sides to achieve a deal.
"We will, of course, examine the details both of the trade deal itself as well as other issues such as security where agreement will be particularly important from the Northern Ireland viewpoint.
"Given the government's Northern Ireland Protocol, a sensible trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union was always the most favourable outcome for Northern Ireland.
"Moving forward, we will continue to work to seize the opportunities and address the challenges which arise from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union."
Deputy First Minister and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill
"While we have distinctly different political positions on leaving the EU, we are all agreed that it's in no-one's interests to leave without a deal, therefore this announcement is good news which will be welcomed across the whole island.
"As an executive we will now need to consider the detail of the agreement because there will be many questions on what the agreement means for businesses and citizens and it is important they get that clarity."
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin
"I welcome the conclusion of negotiations between the EU and the UK today.
"I hope that this outcome will now be approved by both sides and that the necessary procedures to allow the agreement to enter force on 1 January will proceed smoothly.
"The government will now consider the detail of the text very carefully.
"From what we have heard today, I believe that it represents a good compromise and a balanced outcome."
Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry
"There is no such thing as a good or sensible Brexit.
"All versions of Brexit will leave Northern Ireland in [a] worse situation than before and will see the loss of a broad range of opportunities and benefits.
"These include the loss of freedom of movement and impact on the service economy.
"A UK-EU future relationship agreement is necessary to avoid a catastrophic no deal outcome.
"While Northern Ireland does have some protection and even some comparative advantages due to the protocol, it is only workable in the context of a wider deal.
"Alliance will be studying this deal over the coming days.
"Key considerations for us will include matters beyond just trade, such as data adequacy recognition, justice, policing and security, plus access to the full spectrum of EU Programmes. "