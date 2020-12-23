Covid-19: New strain confirmed in Northern Ireland patient
The new strain of Covid-19 has been detected in Northern Ireland, the health minister has said.
In a statement on Wednesday evening, Robin Swann said genome analysis had been carried out on a number of suspected cases.
These had produced one positive result and, he added, it was likely the virus had been here for some time.
It is the same strain of the virus detected in the south east of England in the past week.
Mr Swann said the discovery outlined the need for everyone to "redouble our efforts to stop the virus spreading".
This more-infectious variant has sparked a number of countries across Europe, including the Republic of Ireland, to shut down travel from Great Britain.
The new variant is said to be up to 70% more transmissible but there is no evidence it is more deadly.
'Avoid panic and complacency'
The health minister said it was "sadly the confirmation we had been expecting".
"As I have stated from the outset of this pandemic, we have to avoid both panic and complacency."
He urged the public to review their plans for Christmas, and said it was "essential that the maximum benefit is secured from the lockdown that starts on Boxing Day".
Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride urged the public "to act on the assumption that it is already well established in Northern Ireland" and that "the person they pass in the street or stand next to in a queue may have it".
He noted Covid-19 testing would be available throughout the Christmas period.
'Assume it is here'
It comes as ministers in the Republic of Ireland said they would be proceeding under the assumption the new variant of the virus was already present in the state.
The Irish cabinet gathered in Dublin on Tuesday to decide the new measures to combat the pandemic.
Curbs will be phased in over the Christmas period, coming into full effect on 1 January.
The government has warned they could be in place for months.
From Christmas Eve, the Republic will start returning to the highest level of its Covid-19 response - Level 5 - with some adjustments, such as allowing shops to remain open.
On Wednesday, the Irish Department of Health confirmed 938 more cases of Covid-19 and 13 further deaths.
There have been a total of 82,155 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 2,184 deaths related to the virus in the Republic of Ireland since the pandemic began.