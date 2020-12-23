BBC News

Coronavirus: 39% of Covid deaths in NI linked to dementia

Research shows that a third of people whose deaths are linked to Covid-19 in NI had a form of dementia.

This report by Nisra shows that dementia and Alzheimer's disease is the most common pre-exsisting condition among those who died

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland a further 21 coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The Department of Health's death toll is now 1,240. There were also a further 787 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed.

There are 451 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Thirty one are in intensive care, with 22 on ventilators.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) found that of 902 Covid-linked deaths that were registered between March and September, 327 (36.2%) patients had a form of dementia.

Pre-existing conditions

The next most common pre-existing conditions were hypertensive diseases (180) and diabetes (165 deaths).

There were no pre-existing conditions for 77 of the 902 Covid-19 related deaths (8.5%).

'We are their only family during this pandemic'

The Nisra report said: "Dementia and Alzheimer's disease is by far the most common pre-existing condition, appearing in 36.3% of Covid-19 related deaths.

"This may not be surprising given that nearly half (44%) of Covid-19 related deaths up to end September were residents of care homes, and nearly two-thirds (65.5%) were aged 80 or over."

