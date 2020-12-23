The mum-of-three organising her own wedding and funeral
"Jade is the most loving, caring person that I have ever met and it breaks my heart that she is going to leave us."
Jade Caughey from Portadown is 28, a mother to three children and is planning her own wedding and funeral.
She was diagnosed with intercranal casanoma, a type of head neck eye and brain cancer. On Friday, Jade was told the chemotherapy and radiotherapy has not been successful.
"Jade has been given a couple of months to live," said Lee Parker, Jane's fiancé.
"I'm losing my best friend and my kids are losing their mother to this horrible disease."
Lee, 37, spoke to the Portadown Times said that he was "heartbroken" by the news.
'Final wish'
"When we found out she was so emotional," he said.
"The one thing she was worried about was the boys. She didn't want to leave the boys. Her drive in life was them."
"Her final wish is to get married and it is going to be a fantastic day."
Lee says they have been wanting to get married since the diagnosis, but with all the treatments that Jade has had, they had to put it off.
They have been engaged for seven years and have three children, stepson Kai, 13, Ben aged six and their youngest, James, aged two.
Last November Jade started to have headaches and was told by her doctor she had nasal polyps, growths in her nasal passage.
She was given antibiotics and later had an appointment with the ENT unit at Craigavon Area Hospital, but at that time the coronavirus pandemic had begun and all appointments were cancelled.
"She was still getting the headaches and the polyps started to grow," added Lee.
"We went to the Emergency Department at Craigavon in April and they carried out a CT scan. They diagnosed a tumour and we were told they had to operate on Jade as soon as possible.
"She was in the Royal Victoria Hospital the next week."
'Heartbroken'
After spending 10 hours in an operating theatre, they were told that the tumour was in her nasal passage behind her eye, right into her brain.
Lee said they were told that 90% of it had been removed and that the doctors would do a follow up in a few weeks.
"About five weeks later the tumour came back and after a second operation they removed as much as they could," he added.
After four blocks of chemotherapy, three times a week, the couple were told that this was a "particularly aggressive type of cancer", so Jade started her radiotherapy in September.
Lee says she missed their six-year-old son's birthday while she was being kept in hospital for seven weeks and was unable to see her boys during that time.
Jade is still in hospital, and Lee has been doing courses with a physiotherapist to help her in and out of her wheelchair.
"The cancer has paralysed her," he said.
Lee says the two are awaiting an autism diagnosis for their son Ben, and Jane has given up her job to work with him.
"She dedicated herself to teaching him social skills. She has dedicated her life to the boys but that cancer has taken her away from them over the past year," said Lee.
He added that she has been a "superb stepmum" to his eldest son Kai.
"He is broken up. I started going with Jade when he was five and she has been another mum to him."
Jade suffered a number of infections while in hospital, which Lee said were "one step forward and two steps back".
"Last Thursday we were told it had spread to the back of her head and into her spinal cord and down her spine.
"On Friday she was told she had a couple of months to live."
"We are not sure when the wedding will be yet. We will see how she is coping with the pain.
"We want to make it a great day for her but within her pain limits.
"She has banned black from her funeral and she hates being the centre of attention."