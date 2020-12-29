NI state papers: Mo Mowlam, snogging and Elton John at Stormont
By Éamon Phoenix
Historian
When Mo Mowlam stepped into Northern Ireland politics in 1997, she brought with her an unconventional, straight-talking approach to doing business.
As Northern Ireland secretary she oversaw the negotiations that led to the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement which brought the Troubles to an end.
But her vivacity initially caused eyebrows to be raised at Stormont and among Irish government officials.
Previously confidential files reveal new details of how she broke tradition.
Released on Tuesday, the state papers from 1997 show how she pushed for Elton John to perform at Stormont and encouraged UK and Irish officials to show some love over lunch.
Stormont alive with the sound of music
Shortly after the Labour Party's landslide win in that year's general election and her subsequent appointment as Northern Ireland secretary, Ms Mowlam said she wished to develop the potential of the beautiful Stormont estate for recreation and public entertainment.
In particular she asked officials to examine the possibility of using the grounds as a venue for concerts.
The state files show that in December 1997, as the talks leading to the Good Friday Agreement continued at Stormont, she met concert promoter Jim Aiken to discuss arranging a gig by Elton John on the estate.
The Rocket Man singer's manager John Reid had contacted Mr Aiken to inform him that at a recent meeting with the then Prime Minister Tony Blair, he had talked about the possibility of a concert involving Elton John in Belfast and a date the following May was suggested.
It was believed that a Sunday concert at Stormont "would not be appropriate".
Mr Aiken felt that Ms Mowlam could write to Mr Reid suggesting a concert audience of 12,000 people.
The promoter also indicated that the dancer Michael Flatley could be attracted to do a show at Stormont and it was agreed that "this type of event would provide the right atmosphere and publicity for the venue".
On 3 December 1997, Ms Mowlam's private secretary Ken Lindsay informed a senior civil servant that he had approached Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) deputy leader Peter Robinson about the concerts.
"Robinson's reaction when asked about concerts at Stormont was not negative," wrote Mr Lindsay.
"In fact he offered to take soundings himself and said that reassurance needed to be given to the local residents."
Ms Mowlam had agreed that a classical music concert, a Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) Tattoo or singers such as US country star Garth Brooks "would be very acceptable at Stormont".
She wrote to Mr Blair that month, explaining her aim to create a "more inclusive perception of Parliament Buildings".
She wrote: "I need to take the local politicians along with us in these measures.
"Nationalists are likely to be sceptical and unionists will be concerned about devaluing the standing of Stormont."
Elton John's open-air performance on the slopes of the Stormont estate in May 1998 - a few days after the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement - drew about 14,000 people.
During a performance lasting over two hours he steered clear of politics but told the crowd: "I've looked forward to this for a long time. It's great to be back in the city."
Sealed with the snog of a lifetime
Files from March 1997, when Ms Mowlam was shadow Northern Ireland secretary, reveal that Irish government officials were not impressed by her animated approach.
In an internal Northern Ireland Office note, Peter Bell - the British secretary of the Joint Anglo-Irish Secretariat - commented on the attitude of his Irish counterpart David Donoghue.
"What has surprised me is the lack of enthusiasm Mr Donaghue has evinced for Dr Mowlam generally," wrote Mr Bell.
He felt that Mr Donoghue's views were representative of thinking in the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and added: "He does not like the lady.
"She is, for instance 'flaky'. Neither she nor her party is seen as pro-nationalist."
In another memo - under the captivating headline "Snog of a lifetime" - Mr Bell describes a lunch meeting involving himself, Ms Mowlam, her adviser and an Irish official.
According to his account, Ms Mowlam made important points, including that a Labour government would support an inclusive talks process and make a particular effort to bring Sinn Féin in, and that it recognised the need to take unionists with them in a negotiated political settlement.
She also explained that she expected the "bi-partisan policy [at Westminster] to collapse within two days of a new Labour government, in part owing to the 'natural affinity' between Conservatives and unionists".
Mr Bell expressed satisfaction about the meeting: "The note which I hoped Dr Mowlam would strike - a constructive relationship with the Irish but do not expect a Labour government to follow a simplistic nationalist agenda - was struck."
He added: "Dr Mowlam prefers doing business 'dry', to be followed… by a not necessarily wholly teetotal entertainment: work first, pleasure later."
That took him to what he termed "the osculation" - Ms Mowlam began the lunch by presenting the UK and Irish officials with a Comic Relief "kissing kit" - a feature of the charity's 1997 campaign - containing lipstick and a "snog log" in which to record romantic adventures.