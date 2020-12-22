Covid-19: NI Executive votes against GB-NI travel ban
- Published
The NI Executive has voted against imposing a travel ban from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.
A Sinn Féin proposal from finance minister Conor Murphy to introduce one was backed by the SDLP, but the DUP, UUP and Alliance did not support it.
During a late-night meeting, ministers did agree to issue further guidance against all but essential travel between GB and the Irish Republic.
The guidance also says people arriving in NI should self-isolate for 10 days.
More than 40 countries, including the Republic of Ireland, have banned UK arrivals because of concerns about the spread of a new variant.
Earlier the first minister said it is "probable" the variant is already in NI.
Arlene Foster said four cases in NI were being tested to determine if they are the new highly infectious variant.
On Sunday, the executive agreed so-called Christmas bubbles should be limited to one day.
The move followed action in England, Scotland and Wales on Saturday, cutting the previously agreed five days to just one..
Another seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The Department of Health's death toll is 1,203. There were also a further 555 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed.
There are 446 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Thirty are in intensive care, with 24 on ventilators.