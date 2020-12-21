Covid-19: Stormont Executive limits NI Christmas bubbles to one day
- Published
The Stormont Executive has agreed that Christmas bubbles in Northern Ireland should be limited to one day - Christmas Day, BBC News NI understands.
Ministers met remotely on Sunday night to discuss the new coronavirus variant and Christmas rules.
There is expected to be some flexibility around which day people come together to accommodate those who have to work on Christmas Day,
The meeting also focused on travel from GB to NI, but nothing was agreed.
The planned relaxation of Covid-19 rules in England, Scotland and Wales was cut from the previously agreed five days to just one on Saturday.
More to follow.