Brexit: Parcel Motel suspends NI operation
- Published
A parcel service is to suspend its operation in Northern Ireland because of Brexit.
Parcel Motel has a depot in in County Antrim, delivering packages across the Irish border.
According to RTÉ, this allowed online shoppers in the Republic of Ireland to avoid added costs through international shipping restrictions.
But the Irish broadcaster says the company is now suspending its "virtual address" in NI.
The company says it is taking the decision because the UK is leaving the single market and customs union.
In a statement it said: "As of 31 December, our virtual address services in the UK will be temporarily suspended, until such time as a final Brexit decision has been implemented and our services have been adapted to meet the new requirements.
"As a result, all parcels crossing the new border between Britain and Ireland will be subject to customs formalities affecting the cost and transit time of your shipment."
Parcel Motel said it was working on a new offering to meet post-Brexit requirements and will consider the reintroduction of the service.
The company is also suspending its service which allowed customers to send and return parcels to the UK on 31 December.
Formal agreement
The UK and European Union had previously announced formal agreement on how the new Irish Sea border will operate in January.
Separate negotiations to reach a post-Brexit trade deal are still taking place.
A special deal for Northern Ireland, known as the protocol, formed part of the Withdrawal Agreement which took the UK out of the EU earlier this year.
The protocol will keep Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods even as the rest of the UK leaves it at the end of this month.
The two sides had been negotiating on how the protocol should be implemented.