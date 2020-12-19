Eakin Healthcare: Comber firm buys Armstrong Medical
Eakin Healthcare, the Comber-based medical devices manufacturer, has bought another firm, Armstrong Medical.
The deal will allow Eakin to diversify its product ranges in what the firm said is a "strategic acquisition".
Eakin specialises in wound care while Coleraine-based Armstrong makes respiratory products.
The price paid has not been disclosed. Last year the main company in the Eakin group, TG Eakin, showed a pre-tax profit of £16m on turnover of £34m.
Armstrong's last accounts show pre-tax profits of £2.3m on turnover of £14m.
'Ambitious investment plans'
The acquisition takes immediate effect and there will be no change to company names or brands.
All employees of Armstrong Medical will automatically transfer to the Eakin Group.
Jeremy Eakin, the managing director of Eakin Healthcare Group, said: "This is a hugely important strategic acquisition of a well-established and successful Northern Ireland family business which has already made its mark on the global stage.
"We believe that with the combined resources and expertise of both businesses alongside our ambitious investment plans we can take Armstrong Medical to the next level."
John Armstrong, who founded Armstrong Medical in 1984, is retiring.
He said he was pleased to be selling to another locally-owned firm with "a shared ethos and approach".