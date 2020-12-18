Coronavirus: NI schools to reopen as normal in first week of January
NI Education Minister Peter Weir has said all schools and other education settings will reopen in the first week of January.
He said his "main priority has always been to protect our children's education, mental health and well-being".
On Thursday, a six-week lockdown was announced for NI.
It will begin on 26 December, with non-essential shops closing after Christmas Eve.
Schools reopened in August having been closed since March and have remained open since with the exception of an extended two-week break for half term.
They did not close early ahead of the Christmas holidays.
