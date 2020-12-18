BBC News

Coronavirus: NI schools to reopen as normal in first week of January

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPacemaker
image captionThe independent review was promised as part of the New Decade New Approach deal

NI Education Minister Peter Weir has said all schools and other education settings will reopen in the first week of January.

He said his "main priority has always been to protect our children's education, mental health and well-being".

On Thursday, a six-week lockdown was announced for NI.

It will begin on 26 December, with non-essential shops closing after Christmas Eve.

Schools reopened in August having been closed since March and have remained open since with the exception of an extended two-week break for half term.

They did not close early ahead of the Christmas holidays.

More to follow.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: 'Many deaths' without NI lockdown

    Published
    2 hours ago